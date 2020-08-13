How Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Is Coping One Month After His Mother's Death

Naya Rivera's family is making sure to keep her memory alive for her 4-year-old son, Josey. Thursday, Aug. 13, marks one month since the late Glee star's body was found in Lake Piru, California, after she went missing July 8.

A source tells ET that while "this has been an unbelievably difficult time for her family and loved ones," Rivera's son is "doing better every day."

Josey is with his father, Ryan Dorsey, full time. The source adds that Rivera's sister, Nickayla, is very involved and spends a lot of time with her nephew. The source says, all things considered, Josey is coping well, and some days he seems like an ordinary happy-go-lucky kid. The source shares that Josey understands that his mother is gone and that he grasps the finality of death.

"Ryan’s whole world is Josey right now,” the source says. "Ryan is still grieving and is very much struggling with the loss of Naya, but he stays strong and keeps going for the sake of his son.”

The source adds that Dorsey has always been a very involved father, but now he’s even more focused on Josey’s well-being.

"Ryan would do anything for Josey,” notes the source. “Right now, he’s really laying low and staying out of the public eye so he can completely focus on Josey and try to figure out how to navigate this new normal.”

According to the source, Dorsey and his son talk about Rivera every day. The source also adds that he and her family want to make sure that Josey has good memories of his late mother and that she remains a big part of his life. They talk openly about her and answer all of Josey’s questions.

There are still a lot of tough times, but there is also a lot of laughter and lightness. The source says, "Josey is a very strong boy and Naya would be very proud of him."

Rivera was honored with a private funeral and laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, according to the death certificate obtained by ET. The certificate confirmed that Rivera's cause of death was "drowning" and stated that she died within a "matter of minutes." It also noted there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.

A source told ET that Rivera's funeral service was very small, about 25 family members and close friends, including Glee cast members.

On July 25, Dorsey broke his silence on the loss of his ex-wife. In an emotional post, Dorsey expressed his heartbreak over Rivera's death.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it," he wrote in part. "You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say."

