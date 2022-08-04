How Meghan Markle Is Spending Her 41st Birthday

Meghan Markle is spending her birthday surrounded by people she loves! On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex marked her 41st year, and it’s an intimate affair.

“Meghan Markle is spending the day celebrating with family and close friends,” a spokesperson for the duchess tells ET.

Meghan’s immediate family includes her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who is a California native, will also most likely be part of the celebration.

On Thursday, the royal family took to social media to celebrate her special day.

Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official social media accounts wrote next to a picture of the birthday girl smiling and wearing an all-white outfit from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall also had warm wishes for their daughter-in-law. “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” the Clarence House social media pages wrote next to a similar image of the duchess.

The former actress' low-key celebration come after she marked her milestone 40th birthday with a special initiative dedicated to women donating 40 minutes of their time mentoring other women. The 40X40 initiative, and video, marked Meghan's first appearance since welcoming her and Harry's daughter.

Meghan’s birthday comes a few weeks after her and Harry’s trip to New York City. The couple, who traveled without their children, were in the Big Apple for the duke’s speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day at the U.N. General Assembly.

Following their appearance, where Harry called his wife his “soulmate,” Meghan stepped out for lunch with Gloria Steinem, before having a chic dinner date with her husband in Tribeca.