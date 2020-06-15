How Mary-Kate Olsen Spent Her 34th Birthday Amid Split From Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen had a low-key birthday celebration on Saturday with her twin sister, Ashley, a source tells ET.

The famous twins turned 34 years old on June 13, and a source tells ET that the sisters spent their birthday together in the Hamptons in New York. According to the source, Mary-Kate is currently "laying low" amid her split from her estranged husband, 51-year-old Olivier Sarkozy. While Ashley has been photographed in the city tending to the twins' business responsibilities, the source says Mary-Kate has been staying put in the Hamptons.

The source also says that Mary-Kate is not staying at the Bridgehampton home she shares with Olivier. According to the source, she rented a new place for herself for the summer, while Olivier and his two children and their mother -- Olivier's ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, whom he's still on good terms with -- are staying in the Bridgehampton home. The source says Olivier and Charlotte's living situation is due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Mary-Kate officially filed for divorce from Olivier in New York late last month. She first tried to file for divorce from her estranged husband April 17, but was informed New York courts were not accepting divorce filings, other than emergencies, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The split appears far from amicable. Mary-Kate claimed in her request for an emergency petition for divorce -- which was denied -- that Olivier was trying to force her out of their New York City apartment.

Mary-Kate and Olivier -- the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former president of France -- got married in November 2015, three years after they started dating. A source previously told ET that the two were at "different places" in their lives before deciding to split. The source said that Olivier wanted to spend more time vacationing with friends -- many of whom have wives who don't work and can join anytime -- while Mary-Kate couldn't just pick up and go because of her work obligations. According to the source, when both had similar work schedules, their relationship worked, though it eventually became mismatched.

Still, the source stressed that the breakup didn't happen because the French banker wished Mary-Kate was a stay-at-home wife.

"Olivier was very attracted to Mary-Kate’s ambition and success," the source said. "He very much respects her work ethic and is beyond proud of everything she has ever accomplished. Her career is a big part of who she is, and he never would want to change who she is."

"He has worked incredibly hard his whole career and is now at a point where he wants to slow down and enjoy his life," the source continued.

Reporting by Darla Murray