How Lil Nas X’s Apparent Feud With Tony Hawk Made 'Nah He Tweakin' a Viral Super-Meme

Lil Nas X nearly broke the internet again! Only this time it had nothing to do with giving a lap dance to the devil.

If you've seen the three-word phrase "Nah he tweakin" in seemingly thousands of comments across Instagram, it's all because of the MONTERO artist's apparent quasi-beef with skateboard legend Tony Hawk.

The whole thing seemingly began when it was brought to Lil Nas X's attention that Hawk was selling skateboards decorated with paint infused with blood.

On Wednesday, the "Call Me By Your Name" artist took to Twitter to compare the response Hawk received to the backlash he personally received after selling a special line of custom sneakers with the company MSCH, which contained a small amount of blood in the soles.

"Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?" Lil Nas X tweeted, accusing critics of possibly having a bigger problem with the fact that he's a gay Black man then with the shoes themselves, an argument he's brought up several times in the past.

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

Later, in an Instagram post by Rap TV, the page mentioned how Hawk is hocking the custom blood boards for $500 bucks, and asked followers, "Y’all rockin with it?"

Lil Nas X commented simply, "Nah he tweakin."

The comment took off like wildfire and spread across the internet in a matter of hours, with tens of thousands of people posting these three words on countless, totally unrelated posts.

After taking over the entire internet, Lil Nas X capitalized on the moment to promote his upcoming album, MONTERO. "Damn this lowkey blew up," he tweeted. "I’m an upcoming artist from atlanta. presave my album here."

damn this lowkey blew up. i’m an upcoming artist from atlanta. presave my album here: https://t.co/vTbEdkHg25 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 26, 2021

