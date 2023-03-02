How Latto Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ While on Tour With Lizzo (Exclusive)

Latto can describe this current phase of her life and career with one word: Surreal. Add a little champagne and a lot of Lizzo vibes into the mix and it's Latto's perfect recipe to living her best life.

Speaking with ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet for the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event, the "Lottery" rapper is ecstatic, to say the least, about joining the "About Damn Time" songstress' North American tour, which kicks off April 21 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Latto, who was bestowed with the Powerhouse Award at Wednesday night's event held at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, can hardly believe all of her dreams have become a reality.

"Surreal. Surreal. Surreal," said the two-time GRAMMY nominee. "It's everything that I worked and prayed for, but it's like, go time. It's real life now. It's not a dream anymore."

The 24-year-old emcee also offered some insight into what goes down on tour with Lizzo, and the way she describes the life definitely elicits a bit of jealousy.

"We be popping champagne," she bragged. "We got like this cool a** catering room with like vegan options and everything, so I just be like pigging out and living my best life, you know?"

As for a timeline for a future collaboration with Lizzo, Latto played coy, inferring things were still on the down low when she put her index finger on her lips and said, "Shhh."

In the meantime, Latto's soaking up all the accolades coming her way since exploding into the music scene with her 2019 single, "B**ch from the Souf," and her very catchy 2020 single, "Muwop," featuring Gucci Mane. Her 2020 debut album, Queen of da Souf, was followed up by her 2020 banger of an album, 777, which instantly catapulted her as a serious heavyweight in the rap game. She would go on to be nominated for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Big Energy" at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

Suffice it to say, the Powerhouse Award from Billboard is very much deserving, but Latto told ET she didn't pave the way alone.

"Teamwork make the dream work. Let's just say that," she said. "It's not just me. All the women on my team, it's Women's History month, you know what I’m saying, let's get it."