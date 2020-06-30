How Lana Condor and Noah Centineo 'Bonded' Over Their Passion to Give Back (Exclusive)

For Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, philanthropy is more than just a hobby. The To All The Boys I've Loved Before co-stars are gearing up for a charity table read for fans, and the pair recently dished to ET about how collaborating brought them closer together as friends.

The actors are hosting a special live-streamed table read of scenes from all three films in the To All The Boys trilogy -- including a special scene from the to-be-released third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. All proceeds benefit Centineo's non-profit organization Favored Nations, and funds will be distributed to groups dedicated to fighting racial injustice, including Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change and more.

"Like a lot of people were just asking ourselves, like, how can we do our part to help," Centineo told ET's Lauren Zima. explaining how they came up with the idea for hosting a charity table read. "For me, I felt like I was coming from a place of ignorance and a lot of it was just [wondering], 'What can I do to help?'"

Centineo approached Condor with the idea for the project, and the actor explained that their shared passion for making a change is something that united them in a new way.

"Lana and I have always been, I think, bonded by the fact that, yeah we're actors, but we also [care]. Lana has a charity as well that she represents," Centineo said.

"I have a scholarship with The Asia Foundation that puts Vietnamese girls through four years of high school education," Condor shared. "Noah and I have always been close but we really bonded over, like, 'Whoa, I'm doing this thing for my girls that I love and Noah is doing this amazing thing with Favored Nations,' and it's a passion that we both have and we kind of really bonded over that."

The goal for the event is to get 5,000 fans to make a donation of any size to the organization and other groups Favored Nation has teamed up with to support.

"It's been such a pleasure and honor for me to even just be a small part of this with [Noah]," Condor said. "I'm so proud of you, Noah, and I'm so proud of the platform that you're wielding for good. I think it's so amazing… It's been such an awesome pleasure to be able to work on this together."

And Noah shared the love in return, explaining, "Without Lana we wouldn't be able to support these incredible initiatives."

The special live-streamed table read kicks off Tuesday, June 30th at 12pm PT. Fans can RSVP for the event and donate at favorednations.org/idk.