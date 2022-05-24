How Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Kids Have Been Adjusting to Her Relationship With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s kids are still adjusting to their mom’s relationship -- and now marriage -- with Travis Barker.

"Kourtney and Travis' relationship has been bit of an adjustment for Kourtney's kids," a source tells ET. "They are a little overwhelmed by the PDA and media attention surrounding Kourtney, Travis and them, but ultimately, they are happy.”

The source added that Kourtney’s relationship with Scott further complicates her kids’ feelings. "Kourtney's kids are still very protective of their dad and since there is still some animosity on Scott's part, it's been a work in progress. At the end of the day, they are glad to see their mom so over the moon and in love."

At the wedding that took place in Italy last weekend, Kourtney's 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, walked the aisle as a flower girl and her 7-year-old son, Reign, served as the ring bearer. Mason, 12, also attended the wedding with the rest of the family.

Travis has three kids of his own from previous relationships -- Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, and is stepdad to Atiana, 23. "Things have been a little easier for Travis' kids and they are excited to have Kourtney as their stepmom and absolutely love her," the source says.

Alabama and Atiana both served as bridesmaids to Kourtney, and Alabama posted a series of photos throughout the week with her siblings and the Kardashian-Jenner crew. Landon was also in attendance.

Penelope made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that she had cried upon learning about her mom's engagement to Travis. At the time, the fact that Travis' kids were on hand for his proposal and Kourtney's weren't became a point of contention.

"Penelope took it hard," Kourtney said in a confessional during an episode of The Kardashians. "I think it’s a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means."

On a later episode of the family's Hulu series, Penelope expressed her displeasure with Kourtney and Travis' PDA. Reign agreed with his older sister, hilariously asking his mom and now-stepdad, "Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?"

The kids' involvement is no surprise. After Kourtney and Travis' low-key ceremony at a California courthouse, a source told ET, "Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top."

"She is so excited," the source said of Kourtney. "It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis' family and friends in Italy. They're looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney's family is over-the-moon excited for her."