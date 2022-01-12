How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance

Kim Kardashian isn’t fazed by estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West spending time with actress Julia Fox. In fact, she supports it.

"Kim wants to move on from Kanye, so she isn't bothered that Julia and Kanye are seeing each other,” a source tells ET. "Kim is happy if Kanye is happy, and she is glad that he's putting his energy into someone else romantically."

West and Fox continued their courtship on Tuesday night, stepping out in coordinating outfits for a dinner date at Craig's in Los Angeles. Fox, 31, wore dark denim and a distressed biker jacket by Charlotte Knowles, and West, who sported a gray hoodie with dark-washed jeans, boots and dark shades, stopped to sign autographs when spotted by fans.

The pair ended their evening at the Hollywood Hotel, and the 44-year-old rapper shared a few photos to his Instagram Story of the date.

This latest outing comes a week after the pair's very public date in New York City, which ended in a full-on PDA-filled surprise photo shoot. The two first met on New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida.

According to Fox’s Interview magazine spread, the "Touch the Sky" rapper created a “real Cinderella moment” in NYC, which included a Broadway production of Slave Play, dinner at Carbone and a wardrobe fitting in a hotel room.

However, a source told ET that Ye’s relationship with Fox might have an ulterior motive.

"Kanye and Julia are having a good time hanging out and getting to know each other better. They're both creative and think outside of the box," the source said earlier this week. "Kanye is trying to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia. He is trying to make a point. Julia thinks Kanye is really cool and is also just enjoying the ride while it lasts."

As for 41-year-old Kardashian, she has been dating 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The two have spent time in L.A., New York City and recently returned from a post-NYE trip to the Bahamas.

"Kim has such a great time with Pete. He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor,” a source told ET. "It is nice for Kim to be around that. Pete knows how to talk to Kim. He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with them. Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn't know as much about.”