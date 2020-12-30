How Justin Bieber Is Preparing for His Highly Anticipated New Year's Eve Performance (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber is ready to take the stage! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old singer has been rehearsing "tirelessly" for "three-plus weeks" in Los Angeles ahead of his New Year's Eve performance, his first live concert in years.

"Performing on stage is his absolute favorite thing to do, and he is super excited to get back on stage for a real show -- his first [concert] in almost four years!" the source says.

As for what he'll play for his comeback concert performance, ET's source said the setlist will be wide-ranging.

"The setlist is, of course, very thorough, touching on current hits like 'Holy' and 'Lonely,' tracks from his GRAMMY-nominated 2020 album, Changes, like 'Intentions' and fan-favorite 'Habitual,' smash hits from his 10x platinum album, Purpose, like 'What Do U Mean,' 'Sorry,' 'Love Yourself,' and some surprises, too," the source says.

In addition to those songs mentioned by ET's source, many of which will be accompanied by impressive choreographed dance numbers, clips from Bieber's rehearsals show him singing "Second Emotion" and "Where Are U Now" as well.

While the location for the performance is being kept under wraps, ET's source notes that it's "an iconic venue, "and "will be super cool when it’s revealed."

As for the precautions being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic, the source notes, "An exact replica of his stage has been erected at a rehearsal venue in L.A. and there is a very strict COVID testing protocol that involves daily testing for all involved."

Bieber's return to the stage, which was announced earlier this month, is thanks to a partnership with T-Mobile, whose customers will have free access to the show. Others can purchase tickets to the livestream.

"I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time -- they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night," Bieber said in a press release about the show. "I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber will stream on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.