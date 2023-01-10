'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)

How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!

The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.

In one scene from the trailer, Ellen (Tien Tran) comments about how Sophie is dating "an older guy" as she and the others have a laugh about it at the bar -- not knowing that Sophie's new man (played by Sex and the City's John Corbett) is actually there too. Awkward!

And things certainly aren't over between off-again couple Sophie and Jesse (Chris Lowell) as they share a sweet moment alone. "We work well together," Sophie says with a smile. "I couldn't agree more," he replies.

In How I Met Your Father, Sophie tells her son the tale of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Kim Cattrall plays future Sophie and narrates the series.

Tom Ainsley and Suraj Sharma also star, as well as recurring stars Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

Watch the How I Met Your Father trailer below.

Following the season 1 finale, which featured a cameo by original How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky, Duff spoke to ET about how the surprise appearance came to be. Smulders returned as Robin to offer advice to Duff's Sophie after Jesse (Lowell) confessed his feelings to her, sparking a love triangle between him, Sophie and his ex, Meredith (Leighton Meester).

"I think there's no better person than Cobie to give Sophie that boost of confidence that she needs in that moment," Duff told ET in March. "She's iconic, all the cast is, so for her to jump on board and just be there for us, it really was a dream come true."

Recently, HIMYM star Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby, shared with Newsweek that he's communicated with Duff about possibly appearing on the show.

"I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff," he said in the interview. "We kind of went back and forth about being the 'I' on How I Met Your dot dot dot."

"[Hilary] has said publicly, she'd love to have me on, so I wouldn't turn down an invitation," Radnor said, leaving the door open.

Hulu

How I Met Your Father returns Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Hulu.