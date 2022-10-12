How Cardi B Made History and Partied Large on Her 30th Birthday

Cardi B is ringing in a new decade by making history.

The "Up" rapper broke her own record as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, becoming the first female rapper with two songs -- "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It (With Bad Bunny and J Balvin)" -- certified 11x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The epic moment comes after Cardi was previously recognized as the first female rapper to have a song reach Diamond status (RIAA 10x Platinum).

Cardi took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a birthday offering from her label, Atlantic Records: a wide array of pink and red roses. "It's giving, 'B*tch we love you but we want the f**king album right now, h*e. We wanna make some money!'" she cracked from behind the camera, adding in a sing-song voice, "I'm gonna make us some money, I'm gonna make us some money!"

She later returned to social media to clarify that one of the lavish bouquets was from her label, while the rest were from her husband, Offset.

"My bad!" she said. "So, thank you, Offset. Purr!"

Instagram / Cardi B

For his part, Offset shared a sweet tribute to his wife alongside a carousel of gorgeous family photos.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife thank you for having my beautiful kids love you," he wrote.

Cardi also shared video as she opened a pair of extravagant gifts from her cousin, including a pair of Christian Louboutin heels and Louis Vuitton slides.

Later that night, Cardi went all-out in a red showgirl ensemble for her "Cardi's Dirty Thirty Cabaret"-themed bash.

Of course, lavish parties are nothing new for Cardi and her family. Offset recently opened up about the over-the-top celebrations the couple enjoys throwing for their kids, 4-year-old Kulture and 1-year-old Wave.

"We want to have a good time and bring our family together," he explained in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We travel a lot, we be gone a lot, so we bring our family together, make it a big celebration for the kid. Even though he's only one, you know, at the end of the day, we went through life, and we didn't have the opportunities."

Cardi shared similar sentiments on Twitter following Wave's first party, writing, "I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had sh*t growing up soooo yea imma ball."