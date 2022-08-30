How Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Are Doing After Baby Legendary's Birth

One proud mom! Bre Tiesi is having a good time adjusting to motherhood after welcoming her son, Legendary, with Nick Cannon.

A source tells ET, "Bre is so happy to be a mom. Motherhood has softened her in a beautiful way."

"She is still a hustler and boss and has that mentality, and personality, but she also has a maternal energy that wasn't always necessarily there before," the source adds.

Tiesi and Cannon welcomed their child -- her first kid and his eighth, in total -- on June 28, and waited nearly a full month to announce the news on social media.

According to the source, Cannon and Tiesi "are great co-parents, and Nick is obsessed with Legendary."

"He is head over heels in love with his son and is a really great dad," the source shares. "He's super good and hands-on with all his kids and he is showing that same love and affection towards Legendary and is showering him with love."

Cannon is also expecting a child with Abby de la Rosa -- and the two are already parents to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir -- and Cannon announced earlier this month that he's expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell.

Bell and Cannon are already parents to 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen.

Additionally, Cannon is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly died in December at just five months old following a battle with brain cancer.

Earlier this summer, Cannon told ET that it's "safe to bet" that he's expecting more children this year. "You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022," he teased prior to Tiesi giving birth.

For more on Cannon's growing family, check out the links below.