How Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner Are All Co-Parenting Together

One big, happy, blended family! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story involves a lot of supporting players -- specifically the couple's exes. Lopez shares twins Emma and Max, both 15, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Following Bennifer's summer wedding, the two are "doing fantastic" and are "incredibly supportive of one another," a source tells ET, and are now looking to move into a new home together with their children.

Calling house hunting "a bit stressful" but also "an exciting process" for the couple, the source adds that they are "going big" with this investment seeing as two families will be living there on and off.

"Their families are continuing to mesh well together, and their kids are getting along for the most part," the source tells ET. "They know they live a very privileged life and are grateful for all the opportunities they're given."

As for the couple's respective exes, the source adds that all of the parents are "very involved" in their kids' lives.

Describing Lopez and Anthony's co-parenting relationship as "healthy," the source adds, "She always wants what's best for him. She's happy for Marc and [his new wife] Nadia [Ferreira], and he feels the same about Jen and Ben."

The source shares that all four parents "do their best to reiterate how important it is to be appreciative and ensure that they’re all taken care of and feel loved and supported."

In a November cover story for Vogue, Lopez made a rare comment praising Affleck's ex, Garner, for being "an amazing co-parent" and noted that Affleck and Garner "work really well together."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

As for Bennifer, the couple looked smitten at Monday night's West Hollywood premiere of Affleck's new film, Air.

Affleck spoke with ET at the premiere, and praised his wife for the guidance she gave him during the making of the movie.

"She's brilliant," Affleck marveled, "and [she] helps me in every conceivable way."