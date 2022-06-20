How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez is sending love to her fiance, Ben Affleck, on Father's Day. The "Marry Me" actress put "Bennifer" on full display in a video posted to social media on Sunday that was full of smiles, laughs, and PDA.

Praising Affleck, Lopez wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

The video, which had her song, “Dear Ben,” from her 2003 album "This Is Me … Then," playing in the background, showed the fan-favorite couple as they walked red carpets, had fun on a car ride and cuddled on a yacht!

The video tribute also included a recent interview, where Lopez gushed about building a blended family with Affleck.

“This is the best time of my life,” she said. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. And I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”

As for how the couple spent their Father's Day, an eyewitness tells ET that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a Saturday afternoon poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Matt Damon was also there but didn't know the couple was there too until a waiter told both groups and they all hung out. Everyone looked stunning as they were having a good time, laughing and swimming.

Though Lopez and Affleck do not have kids together, the famous duo brings together their children from previous relationships. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has daughters Violet and Seraphina as well as his son, Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In addition to her and Affleck's engagement earlier this year, Lopez is also celebrating the release of her Netflix documentary, Halftime, which reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight as she's preparing to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida.

A source told ET, "Jen is so proud of her Netflix documentary. She feels like it shows people a new side of her and is happy to get to share more of herself with her fans."

As for her and Affleck, the source added, "Jen and Ben are so dedicated to each other and their families. Jen is focused on herself."