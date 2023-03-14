Hoda Kotb Reveals the Touching Gift Jamie Lee Curtis Sent to Her Kids After Daughter's Hospitalization

It might be Jamie Lee Curtis' moment, but that doesn't mean the 64-year-old Oscar winner isn't thinking of others. Following her emotional win at Sunday's award show, Curtis was a guest on Tuesday's Today show, where she was in tears watching a video of her acceptance speech for the first time.

"I hadn't watched that," she said, wiping away tears.

Today co-host Hoda Kotb was also moved by a personal gesture she received from Curtis. Kotb -- who recently returned to the NBC morning show after an extended absence due to her 3-year-old daughter, Hope's, hospitalization -- shared that Curtis sent her family a very special gift.

"I was opening packages in my apartment last night, all of the Amazon stuff that you get. And Jamie Lee, I open the package and inside I saw two teddy bears and a beautiful 'My Hand in Yours' that you had given to my girls," Kotb said, referencing Curtis' company, My Hand in Yours, which donates money to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Kotb noted that Curtis left her a special message, writing, "I know it was scary. This is for your girls from you."

The timing of the Everything Everywhere All at Once star's touching gift was particularly meaningful to Kotb.

"I thought to myself in the middle of her shining moment in her life, she is sending something to me and my kids," Kotb said of Curtis. "I can't tell you how touched and how beautiful I thought that was. And I just want to say thank you."

Curtis replied, "You're welcome! Listen, I get it. It's the hardest thing in the world. There's nothing scarier than a sick kid. And that's why I made My Hand in Yours, and that's why I support Children's Hospital Los Angeles as you support your children's hospital. This is what we do."

Noting that doctors and nurses are always showing up for families, Curtis added, "So I'm simply showing up for [your family] in the way I could."

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated winning her first #Oscars for her supporting role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with TODAY!



She spoke with @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb about the experience, what this means to her and, of course, reveals how late she stayed up that night. pic.twitter.com/whjVpHMa2x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 14, 2023

Curtis also shared that in support of her daughter, Ruby, who came out as a transgender woman in 2020, she has declared her Oscar statue to have "they/them" pronouns.

"In support of my daughter, Ruby, I'm having them be a they/them," she said, holding up her trophy. "They are doing great and they're settling in."

The veteran star was visibly emotional throughout the interview, honored by the accolade.

"In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have this couple days, and I'm very moved by the whole thing," she shared.

As for Kotb, she returned to the Today show earlier this month after being out for several weeks amid her daughter's health struggles. She has not publicly revealed what led to Hope's stint in the ICU and subsequent hospitalization, but she has opened up about the impact it had on her. Watch the clip below for more.