'Hocus Pocus' Sequel Is Confirmed for Disney Plus

A Hocus Pocus sequel is officially coming to Disney+!

During Disney's Investor Day event on Thursday, it was announced that a follow-up to the 1993 Halloween classic would be headed to the streaming service. It was also announced that Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages, A Walk to Remember) would direct Hocus Pocus 2.

"Coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus is Hocus Pocus 2, the spooky sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic! @AdamMShankman is set to direct," Disney tweeted. No casting news has been confirmed at this time.

ET had previously confirmed that Jen D’Angelo had been tapped to write the script. In October, Bette Midler revealed that she, along with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, would reprise their roles for the sequel.

"They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes," Midler told Fox5 at the time. "I’m game, I’m totally game."

Directed by Kenny Ortega, the original Hocus Pocus centered on a teen boy who moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening three witches known as the Sanderson Sisters, who were executed in the 17th century.

ET confirmed in September 2017 that a "new iteration" of the beloved movie was in the works at Disney Channel, with a new cast taking over the roles of the three witch sisters. ET spoke with Ortega a month later, where he expressed that the Halloween flick would be “much more fun” with the film’s original cast.

"I would like to see a sequel, and I think that the fans would like to see a sequel," he told ET at the time. “I think it would be much more fun to bring the ladies back. They’re all still vital and in their prime and capable of doing so much that it would be great to see Bette and Kathy and Sarah come back together to do another movie and I think they would like to."

ET was also on the set of the 1993 film, where Parker gushed about working with Midler.

"I think that Bette is nothing short of a genius. I really do. And she really is, truly, beyond amazingly talented, so professional and, like, a legend of sorts, you know?" she said.

For more from the original set, watch below.