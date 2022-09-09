'Hocus Pocus 2': Watch the Sanderson Sisters Make an Epic Return in First Full-Length Trailer

The Sanderson sisters are back and ready to run amok, amok, amok inHocus Pocus 2! Disney unveiled the first official trailer from the long-anticipated sequel, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, during their D23 Expo event on Friday.

In addition to Midler, Parker and Najimy, Doug Jones, who plays Billy Butcherson, also reprises his role in the upcoming sequel.

Set 29 years after the events of the first film, Hocus Pocus 2 sees the 17th-century sisters resurrected after high school friends relight the Black Flame Candle and spark a whole new adventure. Now, it’s up to these students to put a stop to the witches once again.

ET previously reported that the film will "see three young women accidentally bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo play the present-day Salem students who incite the wrath of the three witches. The cast also includes Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

This Halloween season, the Sanderson Sisters fly again. 🧹#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/DoNdILtbpv — Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocusMovie) September 9, 2022

ET spoke to Richardson at the Independent Spirit Awards in March, where he gushed over the "surreal experience" of joining some of the original cast for the film's second installment.

"It was incredible. All the ladies are back for Hocus Pocus 2," Richard teased. "They truly haven't missed a step. And it was so incredible to be in the movie and watch them putting the old hats back on and being those old characters, the sisters. It was so much fun."

A self-proclaimed true fan of the original, Richardson said he "grew up watching [Hocus Pocus]."

"I'm a true fan of that movie," the Ted Lasso actor gushed. "Being in it, now being a part of that movie, [is] another one of those surreal moments."

Hocus Pocus 2 flies onto Disney+ Sept. 30.