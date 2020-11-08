Hillary Clinton, Whoopi Goldberg and More React to Joe Biden Selecting Kamala Harris as His Running Mate

Kamala Harris is officially Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate for the 2020 election. Harris is the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket.

"I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden tweeted on Tuesday. "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for Harris on Tuesday.

"I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket," she wrote. "She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected."

Barack Obama, meanwhile, said Biden "nailed this decision."

"By choosing Senator @KamalaHarris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character," he wrote, in part. "Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead."

Shortly after Biden announced the big news, a number of celebs also immediately took to social media to share their opinions on the selection and to congratulate Harris.

Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first to weigh in, tweeting, "Sen. Kamala Harris this is a great moment. Let's take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!!"

"Congratulations to Kamala Harris, a frequent guest on The View," added Joy Behar. "She will be an awesome partner to V.P. Biden."

Sharon Stone kept her message simple, writing, "BIDEN/HARRIS 2020 and BEYOND," while Karamo Brown promised, "I’m ready to do all I can to ensure a #BidenHarris2020 victory in November!"

"Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!!" LeBron James added. "Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB."

See more reactions from stars like Elizabeth Banks, Ben Platt, Kathy Bates and more, below.



Hooray!!! @KamalaHarris This lady is the real deal! Tough as nails. Just what we need to get this country back on the right track! Good job, Joe. Congratulations Senator Harris!! https://t.co/Uusq5dv0bU — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) August 11, 2020

The Harris/Pence debate should be a fucking pay-per-view!! Let’s do this!!! I’M PUMPED!!



#BidenHarris2020 — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) August 11, 2020

Biden/Harris will begin to heal our nation. From the devastation of the virus to systemic racism, from the economic collapse to the looming climate crisis, we have chosen two great leaders who will lift us up together, toward a new future, toward a new America. #BidenHarris2020 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 11, 2020

#BidenHarris2020 !!

love how neither one is tr*mp !! — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being chosen by @JoeBiden to be his runningmate, and the next Vice President of the United States of America! I couldn’t be happier about this. This a great and historic day for our country! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/MDGdfpRhNh — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) August 11, 2020

Senator Kamala Harris : MVP

(Madame Vice President) Get used to the sound of that, everyone! https://t.co/FZZwOt8no2 — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 11, 2020

