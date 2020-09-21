Hilary Duff Reacts to Husband Matthew Koma Getting Her Name Tattooed on His Backside

Marrying Hilary Duff and having a child with her weren't enough of a commitment for Matthew Koma. As the musician revealed on Monday, he's taken his love for Duff a step further -- by tattooing her name on his backside.

"Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway," Koma captioned a pic showing "Hilary" written in cursive on his left cheek.

Fans and celeb friends took to the comments to react to the inked love declaration. Mandy Moore said she was "dying," while Whitney Cummings joked, "Wait I just got this too."

However, there's one opinion that matters above the rest -- and Duff is seemingly on board with Koma's latest tat.

"Finest tiniest booty around," the Younger star wrote. "#YouStuckNowBoy."

This isn't the first time Koma has expressed his love for his family through ink. Last November, he showed off his newest tattoo in honor of his and Duff's 1-year-old daughter, Banks, and Duff's 8-year-old son, Luca.

"Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids," Koma captioned a black-and-white shot of his arm and the detailed artwork.

