Hilaria Baldwin Announces Name of Her and Alec's Sixth Child Together

Say hello to baby Lucia! On Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin revealed the name of her and husband Alec Baldwin's sixth child together -- a baby girl they've decided to name Lucia.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Lucia sleeping in a bunny print onesie. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

The name Lucia is a girl's name of Spanish and Italian origin meaning "light".

On Monday, 37-year-old Hilaria surprised her followers when announcing that she and 62-year-old Alec have welcomed their sixth child together after giving birth to their fifth child, Eduardo, in September. She and Alec are also parents to 2-year-old Romeo, 4-year-old Leonardo, 5-year-old Rafael Thomas and 7-year-old Carmen. Alec shares his 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.