Here's What Jay Cutler Thinks of Kristin Cavallari's New Relationship With Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari is moving forward in her personal life with the support of her estranged husband, Jay Cutler. The pair recently posed for a photo together, which they each posted to their own personal accounts in a show of solidarity.

A source previously told ET of the photo, that the former couple "remain friends and are both single. They will always have each other’s back no matter what."

But following their April 2020 split, Cavallari found love again, this time with comedian Jeff Dye. The pair was first linked in October 2020 and in recent months have gotten more serious with their romance.

A source tells ET that Cavallari and Dye are "still dating and taking it slow," adding, "they are both still very much into each other and are excited to see where their relationship continues to go."

It seems the couple's romance has managed to stay "drama free," according to the source. And one way they are able to keep their romance "steamy" is by giving each other space.

"The saying 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' definitely rings true in their case," the source says. "Jeff makes Kristin laugh incessantly and gives her room to do her own thing and focus on work, her kids, et cetera. He has proven to be very supportive of all of the things that are so important to Kristin."

As for Cutler, he too remains supportive of Cavallari, even when it comes to her new romance.

"Jay just wants Kristin to be happy and ensure that their kids are comfortable too," the source says. "They want to effectively co-parent together in a healthy way no matter what.”

Back in September, Cavallari opened up to ET about how she's handling the split.

"I'm excited about the next chapter," the reality star shared at the time. "I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good. That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well. I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."