Heidi Montag Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor After Sister-in-Law Stephanie Pratt's Claims

Posting a photo of Heidi, 34, wearing a green bikini, Stephanie wrote, "Yay Heidi's pregnant!! I hope she has a little girl this time! Cute bump."

She also posted a photo of Spencer shirtless, writing, "I wonder what my brother is having."

The same day, Heidi took to Twitter to shut down the claim, not mentioning Stephanie by name.

"Again I'm not pregnant. Thanks," Heidi, who has previously spoken out against body shamers, wrote. "I love my body. Thankful for my health and life."

Again I’m not pregnant. Thanks — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 24, 2021

I’m love my body. Thankful for my health and life. 🙏🏼 — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 24, 2021

Spencer, 37, also defended his wife in the comments section of a recent post. After one follower wrote, "Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don’t see that u posted it. Wtf I hope she’s not revealing it for u," Spencer replied, "Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed 😉."

But the couple isn't letting Stephanie get to them. Sunday marked their 12-year wedding anniversary and they each took a moment to reflect on the milestone.

"I realized it's Spencer and I's 12-year wedding anniversary," Heidi shared in an emotional Instagram Story video. "We count the one in November because that's when we eloped, but this is our legal Hills wedding. And it's just like, oh my gosh, we've been together for 14 years through so much and loved each other and become stronger and better. What a blessing. And to have Gunner, trying for another one, healthy, so thankful."

Spencer shared sweet wedding-day photos on Instagram, writing, "HAPPY 12 YEAR ANNIVERSARY @heidimontag What an incredible journey it’s been! My only regret is not proposing to you the night we met two years before this photo was taken! Should be 14 years 😂 today."

The couple have been open about planning to give their 3-year-old son, Gunner, a sibling. The topic will be a storyline on the upcoming second season of The Hills: New Beginnings.