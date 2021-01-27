Heidi Klum's Lookalike Daughter Leni Opens Berlin Fashion Week

Heidi Klum's daughter is following in her footsteps! The 47-year-old model's oldest child, 16-year-old Leni, wowed at Berlin Fashion Week earlier this month.

Leni presented looks from more than 35 German design labels on Jan. 18, during Der Berlin Salon's editorial film screening as part of Berlin Fashion Week, which was largely held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leni was styled by Vogue Germany's editor-in-chief Christiane Arp for the event, during which she wore clothes from designers including Rianna + Nina, Michael Sontag, Lara Krude, Steinrohner and more. The teen also sported a look by Esther Perbandt, who was the runner-up on Heidi's design competition series, Making the Cut.

Der Berlin Salon shared videos and pics of the show on Instagram, with Leni gushing in the comments that it's "so exciting."

Proud mom Heidi also commented, "L❤️ VE."

Leni celebrated the experience on her Instagram as well, and her mom left the same supportive reaction on her post.

Leni made her professional debut last month when she covered Vogue Germany alongside her supermodel mom. Though Heidi made it a point to keep her daughter out of the spotlight until that cover, she fully supported Leni's entrance into public life.

"Sixteen is a good age," Heidi told Vogue Germany at the time. "If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege."

Being a model, Leni revealed in the interview, is something she's always dreamed of.

"It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself," Leni said. "The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early."

