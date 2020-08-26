Heidi Klum Is Not Amused After 'America's Got Talent' Comedian Calls Her a 'Tramp' During His Set

Heidi Klum was not impressed by America's Got Talent comedian Usama Siddiquee. The Bengali-American stand-up comic took to the stage during Tuesday night's show to perform his controversial set.

Much of the set was dedicated to how the comic's name resembles that of terrorist Osama Bin Laden, making for an uncomfortable airport encounter, but then he transitioned into discussing club music and feminism. He joked that as long as there's a good beat to a song, DJs can say anything, including, "women shouldn't vote" and "get back to the kitchen."

"When that beat drops, so does feminism," he quipped.

He then proceeded to try to "prove" his point, saying, "Heidi, if I called you a tramp, you'd say, 'How dare you,' right?"

He then beat boxed the word tramp, saying, "You'd be like, 'Well, I do get loose on occasion.'"

Klum remained straight-faced throughout the joke, barely cracking a smile at the end. When it came time for the judges to critique Siddiquee's performance, there were mixed reviews.

"I know that this is really, really tough. In the best-case scenario, it is tough," Howie Mandel said, referencing the show's virtual audience set-up. "And I think that you started off fantastic and I love your energy and I love your commitment. I wonder, sitting beside these two [Klum and Sofia Vergara], and I don't know if they were giving you the right response or the response you were expecting."

He then asked Klum what she'd said to him during the performance.

Klum was clearly not amused by the set, saying, “What did I think? I mean, I don’t know. I guess being called a tramp probably was my least uncomfortable part of the whole thing. But that’s just me. But let's see what America thinks!”

Vergara was a bit more forgiving, but added, "I was laughing and then for a second I'm like, should I be not laughing? Should I feel guilty that I'm laughing?" she asked. "You took a very risky theme for this performance."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Klum about the comedian's routine, and she showed him some grace.

"I actually think he's a very good comedian. I just didn't love his material so much today," she said. "It was just not for me. ...Also, it's hard to be a comedian now. What can you joke about still? ...To me, it was not so funny.