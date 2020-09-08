Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara Wish Simon Cowell a 'Speedy Recovery' From 'AGT' Set After His Back Surgery

Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent family is wishing him well. ET learned on Sunday that the record executive will miss Tuesday and Wednesday's upcoming live episodes of AGT as he recovers from surgery. Cowell broke his back in a biking accident on Saturday.

On Sunday, fellow AGT judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel headed back to set in preparation for the live shows, where they offered shout-outs to their missing co-star.

"I'm next to Simon's trailer... I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon!" Klum said on her Instagram Story. "It's very sad."

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell," the supermodel wrote alongside a photo of herself, Vergara and Mandel posing together from a distance -- and keeping a spot open for Cowell.

Vergara shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!🚑 🚑."

ET learned that Cowell was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, after falling off the electric bike he was testing in his courtyard in Malibu, California. His son, Eric, and brother, Adam, were with him at the time. Cowell was operated on overnight on Saturday, spending six hours in surgery. He underwent a number of procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back.

Cowell is currently recovering in the hospital, where he will spend the next few days. ET has learned that doctors have said it's a bad injury, but Cowell is very lucky.

A rep for Cowell told ET, "Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family. He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight (Saturday). He's under observation and is doing fine."

