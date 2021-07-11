Heather Rae Young Teases Drama and Wedding Planning on Upcoming Season of 'Selling Sunset' (Exclusive)

Fans will get to see Heather Rae Young plan her upcoming wedding to Tarek El Moussa on the new season of Selling Sunset -- plus level "15" drama. The real estate agent and reality star previewed what to expect in an interview with ET's Denny Directo on Thursday.

"The wedding planning, yeah, I'm actually involving it on the show. I'm having my bridal shower on the show," Young shared at the JBL True Summer Campaign, celebrating a return to live music and a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative.

"We're having a joint bachelor-bachelorette party. I don't think it's going to be filmed, because it's going to be a little wild, I'm sure," she joked.

The actual wedding planning is "moving along really good," Young added, noting they haven't had "any hiccups."

"Now that we know everything's getting back to normal, no one has to worry about anything," Young said of things reopening after the coronavirus pandemic. "It was stressful when we were trying to figure out a location, but that's locked in. Everything's good and we're excited."

"I'm not stressed. I'm more stressed about other things than the wedding," she expressed. "I'm just excited to marry him."

While planning a wedding may be easy breezy for Young, it seems the drama is reaching a new high on Selling Sunset. Tarek jokingly countered Young's evaluation of level 15 drama with "900."

"It's been a rough season," he weighed in. "I think the fans are gonna be excited."

Thursday's function was the first live event held at the Santa Monica Pier in 18 months due to the pandemic, and stars came out in full force. Performances included Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo and DJ Sophia Eris, while Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, Michael Evans Behling and Samantha Logan and more stars were in attendance.

