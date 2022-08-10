Heather Rae El Moussa Gets 'Flutters' Over New Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling those new mama flutters! The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star shared a look at her latest ultrasound photos on Tuesday, showing off her growing baby boy.

"Got my first 'glimpse' 😉😂💙of our baby boy today 💙" she teased. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special 🥰 I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible. Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little peek at our boy made my week."

Heather is expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, due in 2023. This will be the third child for Tarek, who shares Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

Just a few days earlier, Heather said that she was anxiously awaiting the feeling of baby kicks inside her growing belly.

"Feeling that pregnancy glow and loving every moment of it," she wrote. "I should be feeling flutters and him moving around very soon and I just can't wait for that feeling.🥰"

Heather has been taking things slow since announcing her pregnancy, opening up about "having quiet moments with yourself and prioritizing your wellbeing." She even had to miss a recent family trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico on account of "doctor's orders."

For more on Heather's journey to motherhood, watch below.