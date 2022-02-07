Heather McDonald Collapses During Standup Show in Arizona

Heather McDonald is recovering after a scary incident at her standup show in Arizona on Saturday night. The 51-year-old comedian was performing her second show at Tempe Improv when she collapsed onstage three minutes into her set.

McDonald had previously performed at the same venue the night before with no incident.

McDonald's husband, Peter Dobias, tells ET that she spent Saturday morning with her son.

As a result of the fall, McDonald suffered a skull fracture. According to her husband, she had not consumed alcohol prior to or during the show and she was admitted to a local hospital where a series of tests were run on her.

So far, no underlying medical issues have come up relating to her collapse, and Dobias tells ET that McDonald has tested negative for COVID and received her booster shot three weeks ago.

McDonald took to her Instagram Stories shortly after the fall from the hospital, sharing, "I passed out on stage. I got up did one joke and I felt so dizzy... I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible. They had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show... I've never ever fainted in my life.

McDonald is best known for her role as a panelist on Chelsea Handler's late-night E! show, Chelsea Lately. Coincidentally, Handler also had to cancel some shows from her Vaccinated and Horny Tour over the weekend due to medical issues.

"I had a scare at the hospital. I don't have COVID and I'm OK, but I had to reschedule my shows," Handler shared in a video from her hospital bed, taken by boyfriend Jo Koy. The 46-year-old comedian also confirmed she is "not pregnant."