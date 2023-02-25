Hayden Panettiere's Brother Shared On-Screen Kiss in One of His Final Films Before His Death

Hayden Panettiere's late brother, Jansen Panettiere, had a number of projects in the works before his sudden death, and now one of his final scenes in an upcoming film has surfaced.

TMZ obtained a scene from the upcoming campy-horror 3-D film Aaah! Roach!, which shows Jansen planting a steamy kiss on his co-star Grace Van Dien, known for her role as Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things.

The outlet also reported the scene was filmed before the pandemic. Following a delay, the film is now in post-production and expected to be released at the end of this year or in early 2024. The film's director and producer, Jenni Gold, told TMZ the late actor will be missed and the film will be dedicated to him.

ET confirmed Jansen died last weekend in New York. He was 28. TMZ, which first broke the news, reported cops were called to a residence on Feb. 19 at around 5:30 p.m. where he was apparently found deceased. While no cause of death has been released, there's no foul play suspected.

A source would later tell ET that Hayden is reeling over her younger brother's death.

"Hayden is absolutely heartbroken," a source told ET. "She loved her brother unconditionally and the two shared a special bond."

The source added that Jansen struggled with his mental health in the past and was vocal with his family about his issues.

"Jansen suffered from mental health issues and art was his therapy and escape," the source says. "In the past, Jansen was open to family and friends about his struggles. Hayden was always there for him and constantly tried to help Jansen when she could."

Some of Jansen's other film and TV roles included Even Stevens, The X's, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, The Martial Arts Kid, The Walking Dead, Perfect Game and How High 2. His most recent role was in the 2022 Christmas film, Love and Love Not.