Hattie, Marie and Nia Are Back at It Again for 'Twenties' Season 2 – See the First Look (Exclusive)

The dynamic cast of BET's Twenties is back for a second season and things are getting eventful.

The Lena Waithe-created series follows Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs), a queer Black woman, and her two best friends, Mari (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham), as they handle the ever-present trials and tribulations of juggling life, work and making your dreams come true in Los Angeles. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek of the new season, Hattie attempts to have it all as she continues chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter, settles into a new place, and tries to make it work with Ida B. (Sophina Brown). Meanwhile, Nia starts her first day on Cocoa's Butter and Marie questions her relationship with Chuck (Jevon McFerrin) and tries to keep her eyes from wandering.

BET

The ensemble cast includes guest stars like Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donnell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams and Parker Young.

Twenties premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 13 on BET.