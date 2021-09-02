Hatch Maternity Just Dropped a Collection for Target

Celebrity-approved maternity brand Hatch has launched a line at Target. Now, mamas-to-be can score stylish maternity clothes for under $40 from The Nines by Hatch.

The new collection is now available online and in select stores with more styles releasing on Feb. 21 and in April. The debut collection features 24 pieces with design details that accommodate growing bumps such as elastic waistbands and stretchy, lightweight fabrics. The line features both timeless, versatile and seasonal, on-trend pieces from a jersey T-shirt dress to a printed, floaty sleeveless top. Shop sizes from XS to XXL (0-18).

A ton of stars have worn Hatch during pregnancy such as Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson. If you don't want to break the bank for maternity clothing, Hatch's Target line is a great affordable option.

Sizes are selling out fast, so hurry to shop The Nines by Hatch collection now. See our top picks below.

Target

This jersey maxi dress with shirred short sleeves is a staple for mamas-to-be.

$28 AT TARGET

Target

A feminine floaty top to wear with leggings or jeans.

$28 AT TARGET

Target

These cotton twill pants are breathable. Plus, the pair has an elastic back for your growing bump.

$30 AT TARGET

Target

A chic fit-and-flare mini dress with a V-neckline and quarter-length sleeves.

$28 AT TARGET

Target

A soft, lightweight scoop-neck top to dress up or down.

$24 AT TARGET

Target

Wear these comfy patterned shorts with smocked waistband at home now and later when the weather gets warmer.

$26 AT TARGET

Target

A gorgeous fluttery chiffon floral dress perfect for spring and summer.

$40 AT TARGET