Harry Styles Pledges $1 Million to Gun Safety Group in Wake of Texas School Shooting

Harry Styles is doing more than just calling for an end to senseless gun violence. He's taking action by pledging $1 million to a gun safety group.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer will make the mega donation to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, the education, research and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the nation's largest gun violence prevention organization. The proceeds will come from Styles' upcoming North American tour following the release of his latest album, Harry's House. Live Nation will match the donation.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas," the singer posted on Instagram. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."

The Instagram post also noted that "Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens." For those who want to get involved, they can text "ACT" to 64433 to join Everytown's movement to end gun violence.

The pledge comes in wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman stormed Robb Elementary School and killed 21 people, including 19 children. Styles' pledge also comes just days after the singer added 10 more dates to his tour. All 42 dates are sold out. According to Rolling Stone, the first leg of Styles' tour sold nearly 720,000 tickets in 2021, making it the highest-selling tour of the year.

On Friday, Matthew McConaughey paid his respects to the Texas school shooting victims in a visit to his hometown of Uvalde. The 52-year-old actor traveled to the Texas town with Rep. Tony Gonzales.

A photo posted by the congressman on Twitter showed the actor surrounded by the city's school district's staff.