Harry Styles Left a Fan a Note When His Car Broke Down in Front of Her House

Harry Styles knows how to pay back a favor. The "Sign of the Times" singer recently suffered some car troubles outside a fan's house, and was able to leave a very special note.

A fan named Theadora took to Instagram to reveal that Styles was let into her house by her dad's friend, and spent some time there waiting for roadside assistance -- although it all happened when Theodora wasn't home!

According to the post, Styles drank some tea, signed a copy of one of his albums that she had, and even fed her pet fish. He left her a note to say thanks.

"Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea," Styles wrote. "I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness."

Styles also apparently posed for some photos of himself feeding her fish, and penned a special message on her copy of his album, Fine Line.

"Sending you all my love, I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry," Styles wrote, inside a speech bubble he drew over the album cover. The artist also drew a small face mask over his face in the photo.

Needless to say, fans low-key lost their minds over how thoughtful and considerate Styles was to give a random fan such a special show of gratitude.

"Little reminder to always keep your house/bedroom clean in case harry styles car breaks down and he has to come in for some tea," one Twitter user quipped.

Theadora originally posted the photos to her Instagram account, which has since been set to private. However, according to her bio, "The fish is called Harry."

