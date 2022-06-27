Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Much More Used To Public Attention As a Couple, Source says

It takes time to get used to the spotlight. For Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, it seems the intense level of fascination with their romance is beginning to feel more normal.

A source tells ET that the stars are much more comfortable with the public attention on their relationship than they used to be, and they know it's only going to ramp up.

"At first, they were very aware of how others would perceive their relationship so for the sake of her kids and Jason [Sudeikis], they wanted to keep things low profile," the source says, referring to Wilde's ex, with whom she shares two children -- 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

However, the source adds that, lately, they're learning to just embrace it.

"Privacy is still very important to both of them, but they also want to live their lives authentically," the source says, "and that means some PDA and speaking about each other publicly."

Styles met his girlfriend on the set of her flick, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde helmed the film, which Styles stars in alongside Florence Pugh.

"They're in such a good place and so confident in their relationship," says the source, adding that both Styles and Wilde know that once the promotion for their film really kicks off, the questions and attention about their relationship will be unavoidable.

Back in May, the Harry's House singer appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, and shared, "I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia."

"Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to give it everything. I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie."

That same month, another source told ET about how Styles and Wilde worked to prioritize their relationship even with their busy schedules.

"When they first started dating, they were together every day because they were filming and in a pandemic bubble. When life started to return to normal and their schedules filled up again, they made a conscious effort to not get complacent," the source said. "They treat their relationship with a lot of respect and work on it like they would their careers."

Check out the video below to hear more on the couple.