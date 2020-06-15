Hannah Brown Rescues a Man While on Rafting Trip

Hannah Brown's rafting trip turned into a heroic rescue! The 25-year-old former Bachelorette helped save a man who had been pulled into the current, her rep confirmed to ET.

Brown was having a fun day out with her brother, Patrick, on the Ocoee River in Tennessee, when she leapt into action to help save a stranger.

"How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today," the Twitter user @quintnugget tweeted on Saturday.

When a follower asked for clarification, the woman replied, "She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!"

The user also called Brown "strong" and praised Brown and her family, adding, "She and her family were so nice! Her momma was so proud of her baby girl I loved it."

When someone replied to the tweet wishing the man well, the user clarified, "Thanks! I was being dramatic when I said drowning. He wasn’t suffocating or anything just being taken downstream and she pulled him onto their raft!"

Brown's younger brother also confirmed they were out on the river with his own post with his celebrity sis.

"Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now... #rescuemission • • Check out @ocoee_watersports for a killer time 🙌🏻🤘🏼" Patrick captioned some Instagram shots of him and Hannah rocking life vests.

Brown has been laying low following her recent controversy surrounding her use of the N-word during an Instagram Live. Watch the clip below for more: