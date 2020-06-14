Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Katherine Dies at 27 in Tennessee Car Crash

Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter, Katherine Williams-Dunning, died in a car crash on Saturday night in Tennessee. She was 27.

Tennessee Highway Patrol told Nashville's WKRN-TV that Katherine was driving at the time of the crash, which took place around 7:45 p.m. She was killed in the crash, while her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. According to troopers, the SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder. The crash remains under investigation.

Katherine and Tyler married in October 2015. They share two children, 5-year-old son Beau and 2-year-old daughter Audrey.

Katherine's brother, Sam Williams, asked fans to pray for his sister and her husband in a series of heartbreaking posts on social media on Saturday.

"My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning," he wrote in one post.

"I NEED EVERYONE WHO SEES THIS TO PRAY FOR KATIE WILLIAMS RIGHT NOW," he added in another message. "AND TYLER DUNNING !!!!!!!!!! PLEASE!!!!!!!!"

Katherine's sister, Holly Williams, paid tribute to her on Sunday. She said that Katherine's husband, Tyler, was "awake and responding" but they "don't know injury extent yet."

"I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one," she wrote. "ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all 🙏🏼❤️ Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief. Psalm 31:9

The Highwomen's Natalie Hemby also honored Katherine on Instagram.

"Revelation 21:4 'He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.' Feeling very heavy hearted for my friends @hilwill and @hollyaudreywilliams and the loss of their beautiful little sister, Katherine Williams Dunning. Please for the entire Williams family ... 😔😔😔😔," she wrote.

Rita Wilson commented, "Oh no. I’m so sorry. Prayers for the family."

Reese Witherspoon added, "Oh, Holly! I'm so so sorry. Praying for your family."

See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.