Halsey Responds To Former Nanny's Lawsuit, Claims She Was Irresponsible and Left Baby Unsupervised

Halsey is speaking out after a former nanny for the singer's infant son filed a lawsuit claiming she was wrongfully terminated.

The nanny, Ashley Funches, is reportedly suing Halsey for disability discrimination and retaliation, alleging that the singer had her fired after Funches took time off work for a medical emergency.

Now, Halsey's rep is shooting down the claims made in the lawsuit in a statement released to ET on Thursday.

"These allegations are baseless. This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care," the rep alleges. "Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised."

"Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously," the statement continues. "Halsey wants to be absolutely clear that they remain a vocal advocate both against ableism and for ethical working conditions."

Halsey welcomed their baby boy, Ender, with beau Alev Aydin last July. Funches reportedly was hired as a live-in nanny but her employment was terminated in March. The lawsuit is still ongoing.