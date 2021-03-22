Hallmark Reveals 'Summer Nights' Schedule and 6 More Original Movies (Exclusive)

Summer love is heating up.

Hallmark Channel will premiere six original movies in May and June, including four for its annual "Summer Nights" lineup, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut four new installments of their mystery franchises. Only ET exclusively can reveal the networks' full slates, casts and details for the 10 newly announced movies.

A few weeks before "Summer Nights" kicks off, Hallmark Channel will premiere two romantic films in May, starting with a reunion between Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes (who both starred in 2020's Winter in Vail) for an untitled movie to air May 15, where they play former high school sweethearts. The film is currently in production. The following weekend, Cindy Busby travels to Australia for the international romance, Hearts Down Under.

"Summer Nights" begins June 5 for four straight Saturdays of original movie premieres, starting with When Calls the Heart's Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith's island love story set in Hawaii, You Had Me at Aloha. Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty star in the baking-themed summer romance, Baker's Son, while On the 12th Date of Christmas' Mallory Jansen returns to the Hallmark family and Josh Sasse (Galavant) makes his network debut in the Parisian wedding-themed Her Pen Pal.

Chad Michael Murray and Aly Michalka close out "Summer Nights" on June 26 with an adaptation of Nancy Naigle's novel, Sand Dollar Cove.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is set to roll out four of the latest chapters in their popular mystery franchises in April and May, starting with Chabert and Brennan Elliott's fifth Crossword Mysteries film, Riddle Me Dead. Danica McKellar and Victor Webster return for their third Matchmaker Mysteries film, Jesse Metcalfe leads his fourth Martha's Vineyard Mystery and Holly Robinson Peete stars in a continuation of Morning Show Mysteries.

For the full schedule for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming programming slate, check out the below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S MAY PREMIERES

All premieres at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

Untitled Lacey Chabert Project (working title)

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes

Premieres: Saturday, May 15

Josie (Chabert) is a successful New York marketing executive who returns to her small hometown. While there, she becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew and reconnects with Cooper (Hynes), her high school boyfriend.

Hearts Down Under

Starring: Cindy Busby and Tim Ross

Premieres: Saturday, May 22

New York restaurateur Caroline (Busby) inherits a café in Lemon Myrtle Cove, Australia. While there, she begins to fall in love with the place and its people, particularly Simon (Ross), the café’s charming local chef.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "SUMMER NIGHTS"

All premieres at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

You Had Me at Aloha

Starring: Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith

Premieres: Saturday, June 5

When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige (Hutton), to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben (Smith), who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.

Baker's Son (working title)

Starring: Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty

Premieres: Saturday, June 12

Matt’s (Daugherty) passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie (Mumford) –- Matt’s childhood friend and true love –- for help.

Her Pen Pal

Starring: Mallory Jansen and Josh Sasse

Premieres: Saturday, June 19

Event planner Victoria (Jansen) can’t wait to attend –- and plan –- her best friend’s wedding in Paris. But when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, Victoria reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Sasse).

Sand Dollar Cove

Starring: Chad Michael Murray and Aly Michalka

Premieres: Saturday, June 26

Real estate development project manager Elli (Michalka) is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody (Murray), the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier -- where many memories have been made over the years -- remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work and the undeniable connection between them grows. Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott and Barbara Niven

Premieres: Sunday, April 11

Tess (Chabert) gets invited to be a part of a popular game show but when the host is unexpectedly murdered, she and Detective Logan O’Connor (Elliott) seek to uncover who was behind it all.

Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill

Starring: Danica McKellar, Victor Webster and Bruce Boxleitner

Premieres: Sunday, April 18

Angie (McKellar) stumbles across a murder at an art museum where her dad Nick (Boxleitner), a retired police detective, is working a theft case. The victim was a noted archaeologist hired by the museum to authenticate provenances for recent acquisitions. As Detective Carter (Webster) investigates this death, Angie unofficially participates in the investigation, leading Detective Carter to the culprit.

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Starring: Jesse Metcalfe and Sarah Lind

Premieres: Sunday, May 16

When a waitress seeking Jeff’s (Metcalfe) help is poisoned, he must uncover the mysterious plot she’d tried to warn him about to solve her murder.

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Colin Lawrence

Premieres: Sunday, May 23

Following a shocking find in an old friend’s basement, TV host Billie Blessings (Robinson Peete) works with new-to-town detective Tyrell Hunter (Lawrence) to unearth a dark secret that threatens to unravel the lives of the most powerful people in her city.

