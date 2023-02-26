Haley Lu Richardson Says Appearing in Jonas Brothers 'Wings' Music Video Was 'A Dream Come True' (Exclusive)

"It was beyond cool," Richardson told ET's Denny Directo on Sunday at the 2023 SAG Awards. "It was actually the coolest thing I've ever done."

Manifesting worked for the 27-year-old actress, who shared that she wished for this moment when she was a young actress starting off in Hollywood.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"I moved to L.A. when I was 16 to be an actor and I remember telling my mom one night, when we were living in this old's woman's house and we were sharing a bed together, being like, 'Do you think I'll ever be famous enough to meet the Jonas Brothers?' It's genuinely a dream come true."

When it comes to her new status with the famous brothers, Richardson says that they are pretty ... cool.

"I don't know if they would consider me their buddy," Richardson said. "But I would consider us very close friends, very close."

YouTube

Richardson is shifting gears on Sunday night as the doubles as SAG ambassador alongside Antonia Gentry, in addition to being nominated with the cast of The White Lotus season 2 in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series category.

When it comes to an appearance from her beloved character, Portia, in the show's third season, Richardson would jump at the chance.

"I don't know anyone that wouldn't," she told ET. "There's a lot of cool things that could happen with Portia."

However, Richardson reveals that she is working to get this A-list star to check into the White Lotus.

"I'm trying to get Jamie Lee [Curtis] in though," she said.

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.