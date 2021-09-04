'Hairspray Live!' Star Garrett Clayton Marries Blake Knight

Congratulations are in order for Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight!

The Hairspray Live! star and the screenwriter got married after three years of being engaged. The couple said "I do" in a garden party-themed celebration held at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday, per People.

Alicia Silverstone officiated the ceremony as they exchanged vows in front of 160 friends and family, the magazine reports. The grooms both wore custom Zegna suits for their special day.

Ahead of their ceremony, the Teen Beach star shared a photo of him and his soon-to-be-husband.

"Today’s the day I get to marry, my love 😭😍," Clayton wrote.

Clayton and Knight got engaged in January 2018 in Iceland after dating since 2011. They had to postpone their wedding twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple didn't announce they were engaged until a year after the Icelandic proposal took place. Clayton revealed their happy news in an Instagram post shared January 2019.

“It’s been 1 year since @hrhblakeknight asked me to marry him in Iceland on the most beautiful trip and the most beautiful day of my life to date,” Clayton began. “I’ll never forget your face in that moment when you got down on one knee. Love, nervous, and excited (Obv, I was going to say yes) all rolled into the love of my life. Everyday with you is filled with joy and laughter. (even when we get heated every night over who has to get out of bed to turn off the hall light).”