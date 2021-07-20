Hailey Bieber Quickly Clarifies Justin's 'Mom and Dad' Pic

Hailey Bieber wants fans to know that she's not having a baby just yet. On Monday, Justin Bieber, posted a sweet pic of himself and his 24-year-old model wife, writing, "Mom and dad." The caption raised a few eyebrows and Hailey took to the comments section to set the record straight.

"I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted 😂," Hailey remarked.

The couple has been candid in the past about wanting kids, but have also shared that they're not ready for that right now.

"Hailey is super focused on her career right now and isn't in a rush to have kids. Of course they have talked about their future and building a family together someday, but both of them are busy with work right now and Hailey really wants to build up her YouTube channel," a source told ET of the pair back in May. "The two of them are very supportive of each other."

In late 2020, Justin spoke about his wife and their future family while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out," he said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do."

When asked what was holding them up, Justin replied, "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."