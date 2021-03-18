Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Marrying Justin When She Was 'Insanely Young'

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her marriage to Justin Bieber. The 24-year-old model covers Elle's April 2021 issue and reflects on the two marrying young and the issues they've had to work through.

Hailey married Justin in September 2018 in a private courthouse ceremony in New York City. She acknowledges that while they chose to tie the knot very young, it was the right decision for them given how they both grew up.

"I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young," she tells the magazine. "And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

Hailey shares that her desire to settle down young comes from her parents -- Stephen and Kennya Baldwin -- who met when they were 19 and married four years later. They are still married to this day.

"I know sometimes they drive each other crazy, but they love each other," Hailey says. "When I was young and I would hear the story of how they met, it sounded like the most romantic thing in the world. You fantasize about having the same thing. I do think it influenced me to want to be married young."

Although Hailey has had to work through a lot since marrying the 27-year-old pop star -- including intense cyber bullying -- she is more than willing to do whatever it takes to make their marriage work.

"I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time," she says. "Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn't ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him."

"I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not," she adds. "Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I'm not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn't take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."

A source tells ET that Hailey has been there for Justin while he works hard to finish his upcoming album.

"Hailey has been super supportive, understanding of him and right by his side, especially when he has felt overwhelmed or anxious," the source says. "She has always been his rock and he has always been her protector. They love that about each other and both keep each other smiling and feeling loved."

The source also notes that having kids is definitely a desire for both of them.

"They look forward to expanding their family one day and are excited to see what the future holds," the source says.

On Sunday, the Biebers skipped the 2021 GRAMMYs and opted for a quiet date night in Beverly Hills instead. He did end up winning a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his song, "10,000 Hours," with Dan+ Shay.

"They sat down at a six-person table, but had the table to themselves and sat next to each other on the same side of the table," a source told ET about Justin and Hailey's outing at Sant'olina restaurant. "They were facing outward toward the other restaurant goers. They both looked great and happy. When they walked out to leave, they were linking arms again."