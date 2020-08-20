Hailey Bieber Celebrates Becoming an Aunt After Sister Alaina Baldwin Gives Birth

Hailey Bieber is a new auntie! The 23-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber celebrated the newest addition to her family on social media on Wednesday.

Hailey shared a photo of her older sister, Alaia Baldwin, welcoming her daughter, Iris, on her Instagram Story.

"Been so hard to keep this to myself. My beautiful niece is here and she is PERFECT. Auntie Hails loves you sooooo much," Hailey wrote.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Story

Alaia's original post, which features photos of the newborn cutie and her proud parents in the hospital, reads, "💞IRIS ELLE ARONOW!💞Born on 8/17/2020, 6lbs 11oz. She is absolutely perfect, we are all happy and healthy. Thank you so much @drthaisaliabadi for making our experience go as smoothly and as beautifully as I ever could have imagined. We love you! 💕"

As for Hailey, the model has made it clear she'd love to have kids with her husband one day.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own," she told Vogue Arabia in 2018. "I would say now that’s a closer reality."

Justin has also expressed his desire to procreate in several sweet social media posts.

However, in a recent virtual PaleyFest LA panel discussion, Hailey said of her time in quarantine with Justin, "Well, we didn't make any babies, so that's that."

"We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September," Justin added. "We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper."