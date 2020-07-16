Hailey Bieber Apologizes to TikTok User Who Said She Was ‘Not Nice’ When They Met

Hailey Bieber is owning up to her past mistakes. The 23-year-old model discovered a recent viral TikTok video in which a New York City hostess with the account @juliacarolann talked about the celebrities she had served and how nice and friendly they were on a scale of one to 10.

In the clip, the woman doesn't have the kindest things to say about Justin Bieber's wife.

"This is going to be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice," she says. "I really want to like her but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10."

Hailey commented twice on the post, first writing, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!"

TikTok

The model went on to add, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad you called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."

The TikTok user seemingly appreciated Hailey's apology, replying to her comment, "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen. Thanks [so much] for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

TikTok

In the TikTok videos, @juliacarolann praised Gigi and Bella Hadid, but wasn't impressed by Hailey's other pals, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Of the cosmetics mogul, she said, "She was fine but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill."

Of Kendall, she noted, "This is another one where I unfortunately did not have the best experience with them. She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold towards staff. She also usually had someone speak for her and didn't speak directly to staff. I'm going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she's just shy."