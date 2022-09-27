Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She Stole Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber will once and for all -- "one time and one time only" -- address the years-long claim that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

The 25-year-old model is set to appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast and in a teaser released Tuesday -- one day before the episode drops on Spotify -- Hailey's straight-up asked by host Alex Cooper if her relationship with Justin ever overlapped his with Gomez.

"Your husband was in a very public relationship. People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together. Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?" asks Cooper in a point-blank fashion.

Hailey responded, "This is so crazy. I've literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh, you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth."

The 55-second video teaser, which included footage of the Biebers at the 2021 Met Gala and a frenzied crowd shouting "Se-le-na! Se-le-na!," also includes Cooper asking Hailey, "How has being married to someone with that level of fame impacted your identity?" The question prompted Hailey to smile and rhetorically ask, "Where do I start?"

For what it's worth, fans are already speculating that Hailey's Call Her Daddy interview is an attempt at doing some damage control, considering the podcast interview comes one week after Gomez dropped the trailer to her "My Mind & Me" documentary, a project six years in the making covering her very public roller-coaster life and slated to stream Nov. 4 on AppleTV+.

And it also seems that when the Call Her Daddy episode drops Wednesday it'll be the first and only time Hailey will publicly address the ordeal. The podcast promoted the Hailey interview on social media this way: "Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy."

Hailey, of course, has constantly been at the center of online hate since she and Justin got engaged in July 2018, shortly after the singer and Selena broke up for good following their on-again, off-again relationship of nearly seven years. Trolls often pit the two women against each other and blame Hailey for Justin and Selena's breakup.

Case in point -- Gomez was forced to apologize back in May after she was accused of making fun of Hailey over a silent skincare tutorial on TikTok. Some fans drew the conclusion that because the Rare Beauty founder regularly posts skincare videos on her TikTok, Selena's video was done in an attempt to mock Hailey's posts.

While there was no mention of Hailey or anyone else in the video, Gomez, who seemed confused by the backlash, disabled comments on the video and publicly apologized in a TikTok comment for what fans believed to be a slight against the model.

Gomez's public apology came shortly after Hailey implored online trolls to leave her alone once and for all. In a TikTok video titled "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," Hailey didn't hold back about how she felt.

"Leave me alone at this point," she began. "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please."

"Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone," Hailey continued, seemingly referring to Gomez fans who often compare her to Selena. "I beg of you, truly. That's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

This whole act has gotten old for all involved. Back in December 2020, a source told ET that Gomez, Hailey, and Justin are all sick of the fan discourse about them.

"Selena, Justin and Hailey are all tired of the Selena vs. Hailey narrative at this point," the source said at the time. "It’s exhausting for everyone, and they just want people to move on so they can move on too and not focus on any further negativity or past situations."

As for Gomez, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed last month in the video podcast Giving Back Generation that there's going to come a time in her life where she'll grow "tired" of life in Hollywood and instead, she'll want to focus on things that matter.

"I hope to be married and be a mom," she said on the podcast (via Today). "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."

And, perhaps in the biggest sign that she's gotten past this mess, Gomez, who turned 30 earlier this year, also recently revealed her dating deal breakers when she and one of her BFFs, Francia Raisa, got together for a hilarious round of the "He's a 10" TikTok challenge.