Hailee Steinfeld Was Completely Unrecognizable at 2021 Met Gala

If Hailee Steinfeld fans were looking for a brunette to grace the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, they may have missed her!

The 24-year-old Hawkeye star was completely unrecognizable when she showed up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with a blonde lob hairstyle and bleached eyebrows. The extreme transformation perfectly complemented her Iris van Herpen dress and sky-high heels.

Looking like a fierce snowflake, Steinfeld had fans doing double takes.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

"Wow 😍," model Miranda Kerr reacted to the look on Steinfeld's Instagram post.

"The most stuns," model Hunter McGrady commented.

This is what Hailee Steinfeld normally looks like at an event. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

While Steinfeld was able to seemingly hide in plain sight at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian West masked her entire face and body on the red carpet.