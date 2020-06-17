Gwyneth Paltrow’s 14-Year-Old Son Moses Crashes Her ‘Tonight Show’ Interview And He’s So Grown

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's son, Moses, is all grown up! The 14-year-old crashed his famous mom's Tuesday interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a rare and adorable moment.

Moses pops into the frame, politely telling Fallon, "I'm good, thank you. How are you?"

Flipping his long hair out of his face, Moses goes on to open up about how he's been coping in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm doing all that I can, trying to stay happy by, like, I don't know, finding whatever's entertaining and just doing it," he says.

The son of Coldplay frontman Martin also reveals he's "really into music" these days.

"Right now, I'd say I'm playing guitar the most. It used to be piano for a while. And then I started doing guitar lessons again," Moses shares. "It's really fun."

He then leaves his mom to her interview as she declares, "That was so weird!"

Though Moses' 16-year-old sister, Apple, doesn't make a cameo during the late-night appearance, Paltrow also gives an update on her eldest child.

"She's driving a car. She's a good driver too," the Goop creator says. "I feel really confident about her driving."