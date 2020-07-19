Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Lookalike Daughter Apple Pose for Sweet Summer Selfie

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter are the ultimate mother-daughter duo. The Shakespeare In Love star proved the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree as she posted a photo of herself with her 16-year-old daughter on Saturday.

The resemblance is clear between Paltrow and and lookalike daughter, Apple, as they stare into the camera in the pic. The pair took advantage of the warm summer weather, lounging outside in their bathing suits. "Summer with my 🍎," Paltrow captioned the snap.

"Omg beautiful twins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Rachel Zoe wrote.

Elle Macpherson had the same idea, as she commented, "Twins ❤️❤️."

Kate Hudson, Selma Blair, Martha Hunt and more stars also marveled at Apple's resemblance to her famous mom.

Paltrow -- who also shares 14-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin -- paid tribute to Apple in a sweet post in honor of her 16th birthday in May.

"I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," the actress captioned the sweet slideshow. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor."

Paltrow continued, "I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades."

"I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times," she added. "I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝."

See more on Paltrow in the video below.