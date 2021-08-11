Gwen Stefani Reveals Preserved Wedding Gown and Flowers From Vera Wang Following Blake Shelton Nuptials

Gwen Stefani is glad she kept up her tradition during her wedding to Blake Shelton last month. The 51-year-old musician took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share the beautiful white rose floral display sent to her by designer Vera Wang, who designed the bride's stunning gown.

"Blake, what are you doing?" Stefani jokingly asked her new husband in a clip.

Shelton, 45, who was holding a fistful of hand-picked flowers, replied, "Standing here like an idiot because you told me to go get some flowers to put in a vase for dinner and then I walk in and see this"

Gwen Stefani/Instagram Stories

The stunning display also came with a note from the designer.

"Dearest Gwen, What a true pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice," Wang wrote. "As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my entire team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!"

Gwen Stefani/ Instagram Stories

Stefani wore two different gowns from the designer during her July 3 nuptials, and couldn't be happier with the result.

"It was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown," she gushed of Wang in another video.

The mother of three also shared a video of her freshly cleaned and preserved gown inside of a box that reads, "My Wedding Gown," on the outside.

Gwen Stefani/ Instagram Stories

A source also previously told ET that the wedding was "a fairy-tale experience."

"Everyone who attended the ceremony was talking about Gwen and Blake's love for one another," the source said. "They have been so careful because they've had their hearts broken and this wedding made everyone feel like dreams do really come true. They have both been through a lot and deserved to find each other. They were meant to be a couple in every way."

Stefani also wore a Vera Wang gown when she married her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 2002.