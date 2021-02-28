Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Celebrate Their Son Apollo's 7th Birthday with Adorable Selfies

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are expressing their love for son Apollo on his seventh birthday! Stefani, 51, took to Instagram, posting a sweet selfie with her little guy.

"Happy b day bday boy!!! #apollo❤️🎂🎉🎁," she captioned the precious pic.

She also shared a slow motion video of Apollo jumping and sliding down a large inflatable slide as Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday to Ya" played.

Stefani's ex-husband Rossdale, 55, also shared some sweet shots with his son on his Instagram Stories. There were several throwback shots of Apollo as a young child and one of the cutie in present day where his dad is giving him a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy birthday Apollo!" Rossdale wrote.

Apollo is getting ready to have a new stepdad -- Blake Shelton.

Shelton proposed to Stefani this past fall after five years of dating. The 44-year-old country singer knows that Stefani and her three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, are a packaged deal.

"I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," Shelton shared earlier this month during a radio interview. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."